Emergency services were called to a crash involving a car and bicycle in Gonville on Sunday. Photo / NZME

A person was treated at the scene of a crash involving a bicycle and car in Puriri St, Gonville, on Sunday night.

A police spokesman said they responded to reports of the crash about 8.15pm.

“There were no serious injuries reported.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said an ambulance responded and assessed and treated a patient in a moderate condition at the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Chris Dalton said fire crews were also called out, but their services were not required.