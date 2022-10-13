Emergency services were called to attend to a serious two-car crash on State Highway One near Mangaweka on Friday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has been flown to Wellington Hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Mangaweka.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded to the crash around 9.05am on Friday.

St John said two ambulances and one helicopter attended.

Two people were taken to Palmerston North Hospital with moderate injuries, while a person in critical condition was flown by helicopter to Wellington Hospital.

A FENZ spokesperson said three fire appliances responded and the crews assisted police and St John.

UPDATE 10:35AM

SH1 road remains CLOSED south of the Weston Rd intersection. SCU is now en route and once they have arrived they will take several hours to complete their investigations. Please avoid the area or delay your journey. ^EH https://t.co/4d80H3Vb9z — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) October 13, 2022

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said SH1 from Mangaweka to Ōhingaiti is closed south of the Western Rd intersection.

"SCU [Serious Crash Unit] is now en route and once they have arrived they will take several hours to complete their investigations," Waka Kotahi posted on social media at 10.35am.

Police said diversions have been put in place, and Waka Kotahi has advised motorists to avoid the area or delay their journey.