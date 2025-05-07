In the youth class (ages 13-17), the Whanganui 17-year-old claimed a silver in the clean and jerk and bronze overall, with an eighth place overall in the junior class (15-20).
Mollie, who is the head girl at Whanganui Girls’ College, said she suffered a back injury leading up to this month’s competition, but was still only 2kg off the gold and 1kg off the silver in the overall youth rankings.
“It was about keeping consistent with everything around it [injury] and making sure my body was in the best possible condition to bring my full self on to that platform,” she said.
“That’s 20kg more than I hit [in Peru] but I did increase my total [personal best] by 12kg.”
Peach said Mollie would compete at the Commonwealth Championships in India later this year.
“Her performance at that event will put her on the Commonwealth ranking list and, if she features high enough, she will be eligible for selection for the Commonwealth Games.
“We’ll go for it if it’s there, but no sweat if it’s not. There is an eye for the long-term.
“She will only be 18 then and still has three more years to compete as a junior.”
