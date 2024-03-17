Outgoing Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas and new boss Tania King.

Tania King has been appointed chief executive of Sport Whanganui.

She will replace Danny Jonas who announced last year he would stepping down after 15 years in the role.

King has been Sport Whanganui’s corporate business manager since 2020 and was previously chief operating officer of the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy and principal at Whanganui Girls’ College.

Sport Whanganui Board chairman John Unsworth said the board was delighted to have appointed King.

“After an extensive recruitment process, we are very pleased that Tania is stepping into the role of chief executive,” he said.

“Tania will provide consistency with a smooth changeover and is extremely well respected by both her colleagues and our partners throughout the region.

“We had significant interest in the role, but Tania impressed the board with her vision for the future of the organisation, building on the relationships and influence that Danny and the Sport Whanganui team have developed within the sport, recreation and wellbeing sectors while retaining the special culture of the organisation.”

King said the move was especially significant, having worked alongside Danny to develop a dedicated team culture, something that staff value and appreciate, and the board was keen to maintain.

“I believe that the success of an organisation is based on the people – he tāngata, he tāngata, he tāngata. The people involved, their values, ethos, and passion for what they do and want to achieve determine the outcome and environment.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead Sport Whanganui and contribute to the development of active, strong, and connected communities in the Ruapehu, Rangitīkei, and Whanganui regions.

“I am also keen to ensure Sport Whanganui continues to be an influential and impactful partner with Sport NZ, Councils, health providers and funders; while making active opportunities easier to access.”

King will start in the role on March 25.