Police were called to the scene at 1.40pm on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Police, St John, and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to No 3 Line in Okoia at 1.40pm on Wednesday after a vehicle rolled.

A Police spokeswoman said the incident happened close to Kaimatira Rd, and there were two people in the car.

"They were both able to get out of the vehicle, and Fire and Emergency was stood down," she said.

"The vehicle was eventually towed."

Both occupants received minor injuries and were treated at the scene, a St John spokeswomen said.