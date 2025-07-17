Whanganui is in for mostly dry weather this weekend with mild winds and cold nights. Photo / Olivia Reid

Whanganui is forecast to have consistent weather this weekend with mostly dry conditions, light winds and cold overnight temperatures.

“Looks like for the bulk of Saturday we’re expecting dry conditions but in the evening there is just a small chance of a shower in the area,” MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

“Winds are not bad at all. It’s westerly winds for most of the day and then in the evening it switches to a southerly or a south-easterly wind and that’s what might bring a possible shower.”

The overnight temperatures are forecast to be “nice and cold” with a low of 3C on Saturday and Sunday nights, with daytime highs of 16C and 14C respectively.

Sunday is predicted to be mostly dry with showers possible.