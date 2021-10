Police were called to the scene at around 3.30pm yesterday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui police were called to the Night 'n Day convenience store in Victoria Ave around 3.30pm on Tuesday following a robbery.

A police spokesman said three or four people entered "a commercial address" and took cash, before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

"There have been no arrests in relationship to this yet," he said.

"Police inquiries are ongoing."