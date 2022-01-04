Obituary: Brian 'Porky' Green a loss to Whanganui Rugby

Brian (Porky) Green was involved in many rugby roles from player to referee and administrator. Photo / NZME

Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Hunterville rugby have suffered the loss of a notable administrator with the death of 72-year-old farmer Brian (Porky) Green.

Brian, who had been unwell for quite a few months, watched on TV as Rue Cler, a racehorse he had shares in, won the last race at Awapuni on Boxing Day.

He later felt unwell and was taken to Whanganui Hospital where he died during the night.

Rugby was a major part of his life – as a front-row forward for Hunterville, as a referee and as an active administrator at club, sub-union (Rangitīkei) and union (Whanganui) level.

Brian was a former president and long-time Hunterville committee member who was elected a life member, joining his late father Tom to receive the honour.

He was president of the Wanganui RFU in 2013-14 and served as a Council of Clubs representative on the union's controlling board in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Brian and close friend Tommy Kilgarriff, the current WRFU president who has just completed his tenure in the role, attended numerous Whanganui representative fixtures around the country as well as supporting most Hunterville club matches.

Unfortunately, illness kept him away from watching his beloved Hunterville side win a ninth Whanganui senior club championship title at Cooks Gardens last season.

As well as being a prominent member of the Hunterville club, Brian was also a member of the Pourewa club during its brief existence.

He operated a dairy farm with his wife Linda, and was a keen fisherman as well as having interests in racehorses.

Brian, a former cricketer and a member of the Hunterville RSA, took an interest in most facets of life in the township.

It is fitting that his funeral service will be held at the Hunterville Rugby Club at 11am on Friday, January 7.