Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

NZTA to reduced speed limits between Whanganui and Westmere before Christmas

5 minutes to read

NZTA has announced changes to the speed limit on SH3. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie
By:

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Lower speed limits at Whanganui's northern gateway will be introduced before Christmas.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has announced speed limits on State Highway 3 at Westmere following years of lobbying from some.

DML Construction

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.