NZ Sign Language Week: Phantom of the Opera to be signed

Amdram's Phantom of the Opera will be signed in a special performance. Photo / Getty Images

Amdram Theatre Whanganui is proud to present their first ever show accessible in New Zealand Sign Language.

Creative Communities New Zealand & Whanganui District Council have granted the funding required to employ Platform Interpreting New Zealand to provide a NZSL interpreted performance of The Phantom of the Opera, going on stage at the Royal Whanganui Opera House from September 17-25.

"We are so lucky to be working with Kelly and her team from Platform Interpreting NZ. She is so passionate and caring, and it is wonderful that we can bring this opportunity to the deaf and HOH community of our region," says director Graham Dack.

Kelly has been working on performing stage shows and musicals for the deaf community since 2004 and says it is important that we create these opportunities for people who would otherwise miss out.

"Deaf people have often told me that they are so excited to be able to enjoy something new with their families, which they would normally never get to do — entertainment is such a joyful and important part of life and relationships, and when it's not accessible to the deaf community, it just becomes something that they don't participate in."

The process of interpreting a musical is extremely involved and differs from day to day standard sign language interpreting.

Normally, any job over an hour, or which is particularly heavy in terms of content, requires two interpreters, they will swap being the "working interpreter" every 15-20 minutes to avoid fatigue and mental exhaustion. In a show like Phantom, the interpreters are working for the full duration of the show without swapping.

"When you're speaking a dialogue vs singing a song, there's a huge difference, and this is also true of performance interpreting, so we need to convey that to the deaf audience," says Kelly.

"We are performing an interpretation. While the work is rewarding, it is also exhausting, standing in the same spot on stage for the entire performance, embodying the characters, interpreting the music, all without vision of what is happening on stage — since starting this work, I have never been more grateful for the intervals in a show!"

Production manager Jess Annear-Charlton says, "We are so looking forward to bringing our community a performance that celebrates the diversity of our country, and showcases one of our three official languages — New Zealand Sign Language.

"Many thanks to everyone who has helped with getting this off the ground, Creative Communities New Zealand, the Whanganui District Council and Platform Interpreting NZ, we couldn't have done it without your dedication."

Tickets have been reserved for the interpreted show (Matinee, 2.30pm on September 19) for the deaf community, in order to give them the best view of the interpreters. To purchase, contact Jess Annear-Charlton on jess@amdramwhanganui.co.nz. Otherwise tickets are available at the Royal Whanganui Opera House or via their website.