North Mole revamp concept to be revealed at Te Pūwaha port rejuvenation project public hui

The draft concept plan for Whanganui's North Mole includes toilets and an outdoor shower. Image / supplied

The draft concept plan for Whanganui's North Mole includes toilets and an outdoor shower. Image / supplied

Laurel Stowell is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

A draft concept for the North Mole revamp will be revealed at a public meeting next week along with a full plan for the future of Whanganui's port.

The North Mole concept - part of the Te Pūwaha port rejuvenation project - includes a star compass, toilets, an outdoor shower, lookout points, shared pathways, fishing platforms and restoration of the dunes with native plants.

Those amenities will require additional funding on top of the $50 million agreed funding for Te Pūwaha.

Te Pūwaha's governance group community representative, Jock Lee, said the North Mole, its fishing platforms and adjacent Morgan St beach was already special to a lot of people.

He's urging people to come to the community hui on August 10 at the Duncan Pavilion.

"We encourage all members of our community to join our hui so they can ask questions, provide feedback and tell us of their ambitions for the project," Lee said.

The group has spent the last four months meeting and holding workshops with community groups, the lower river hapū collective Te Mata Pūau, Horizons Regional and Whanganui District council representatives.

The workshops built on community messages gathered by Progress Castlecliff in 2018 and 2019.

The result is a concept plan for the North Mole area, prepared by Horizons Regional Council.

Lee said it was a fragile dune environment and public space was highly valued by local people.

The plan brought together aspirations for public use and enhancing the dune environment, he said.

Te Pūwaha chairman Gerrard Albert said the work provided a pathway for the next stages.

"Reconstruction of the North Mole and river embankment, while vital for future port operations, is only one aspect of rejuvenation for this area," Albert said.

"Our focus has been to address broader community and environmental values to create a public space and amenities we can all be proud of."

Horizons Regional Council has taken responsibility for repairing the North and South Moles, chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said.

She said the additions made through the collaborative process would turn the area from "a neglected space" into a place where people can be educated and entertained and continue to enjoy fishing and surfing.

The next stage is to gain additional funding to pay for the changes, Lee said. The working group has identified funding avenues and potential partnerships.

The public hui will be held at the Duncan Pavilion at Castlecliff Beach between 9am and 5.30pm on August 10.

It will have expo-type stands where project leaders from the councils, Q-West and the Port Employment Precinct can be talked to one-on-one.

Short presentations will run from 5.30 to 6pm and a full plan of the total project will be on show.

The total investment in Te Pūwaha is over $50 million, with the infrastructure works carried out over three tranches or phases.

This includes a $26.75 million government investment managed by Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit, with the remaining cost and resources covered by Whanganui District Council, Horizons Regional Council, Q-West Boat Builders, and the Whanganui District Employment Training Trust (Port Employment Precinct).