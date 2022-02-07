No new cases of Covid-19 in Whanganui, total remains at two

The Whanganui DHB area continued to edge closer to the 90% double vaccinated figure for eligible people. Photo / Bevan Conley

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in Whanganui on Monday and the total number of people isolating here is at two.

Meanwhile, the Whanganui DHB area continued to edge closer to the 90 per cent double vaccinated figure for eligible people, with fewer than 200 second doses needed to get there.

The second case announced on Sunday was a household contact of the first case announced on Saturday.

Both were isolating when they found out they had Covid-19 so there have not been any locations of interest in relation to them.

Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson said he expected Whanganui to mirror other parts of the country, with cases migrating around New Zealand as people travelled.

As of 11:59pm on February 6, a further 182 doses were needed to bring the Whanganui DHB region up to 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

The area is at 89.7 per cent double vaccinated and 92 per cent of the eligible population has had a single dose.

People with any symptoms, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, are advised to isolate and arrange to be tested.

Tests are available at the Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) on the Whanganui Hospital campus, 100 Heads Rd.

Locations of interest can be found at

www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/contact-tracing-covid-19/covid-19-contact-tracing-locations-interest