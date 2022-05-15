A police cordon was in place around the scene of a serious assault in Whanganui East. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are yet to make any arrests after a violent assault in Whanganui East last week.

The assault took place in the Duncan St and Moana St area at around 5pm on Thursday, May 12. A person was seriously injured and flown to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

Wellington Hospital staff were unable to provide an update on the victim's condition yesterday .

A witness told the Chronicle a man with a knife was seen outside a building near the scene of the attack.

The witness said the man was knocking on the windows of the building, appearing to threaten people inside Pizza Kingdom in Moana St.

Whanganui field crime manager Inspector Paul Baskett said police were appealing for information in relation to the assault.

"It is important that if you know who is responsible for this attack you come forward and tell the police what you know," he said.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote file number 220512/6199.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.