Nicole Chesterman bringing High Society Swingers to Whanganui Jazz Club on December 6

Nicole Chesterman and the High Society Swingers' unique style weaves jazz, blues, soul, swing and bebop. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui Jazz Club celebrates the festive season with an exciting variety show when performing artist Nicole Chesterman and the High Society Swingers come up from Wellington to perform at the final club night of the year.

Born in Australia and raised in New Zealand, Fiji and the US, Nicole has forged a career over 24 years as a lead vocalist for jazz/rock/pop bands throughout New Zealand. She shares the stage with four exciting musicians on the national scene in the High Society line-up. Robert Keeton is on keyboard and vocals, Mike Duffy on upright double bass, Darren Mathiassen on drums and Aslan Rowlands on guitar and vocals.

The music celebrates their own unique style by weaving jazz, blues, soul, swing and bebop into an act that ranges from classic standards to contemporary chart-topping hits.

Nicole divides her time between New Zealand and California, performing with jazz musicians on both sides of the ocean. She brought the band here in May last year before her most recent stay in "pre-lockdown" Los Angeles.

The Covid crisis has affected Nicole who says, "My health has suffered a lot due to the inability to work and communicate creatively with my colleagues and not being able to perform regularly. [But] I have become an excellent baker and cook since Covid. My gardening is blooming. It's been a time to reflect and feel humbled as a human being about how fragile we are. I am hoping that we have all learned to show more empathy to each other than we have shown in recent times."

Last year's show was a knockout, and we look forward to another great evening at the St Johns Club, 165 Glasgow St, on Sunday, December 6. The show starts at 6.30pm. General admission is $25. Members $15. Memberships are available at the door.