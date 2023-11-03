Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Nicky Rennie: I never thought I’d see the day when I felt sorry for Wayne Barnes

By
3 mins to read
Ardie Savea - the stand-in captain after Sam Cane's red card - talks to Wayne Barnes, right, during the Rugby World Cup final. Photo: David Rogers / Getty Images

Ardie Savea - the stand-in captain after Sam Cane's red card - talks to Wayne Barnes, right, during the Rugby World Cup final. Photo: David Rogers / Getty Images

OPINION

Righto, I’m wading in on the debacle that was the Rugby World Cup final.

Anyone who says anything is in a no-win situation because it smacks of sour grapes, but I have never seen

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle