Rātana slugged out a 6-5 win over a slightly understrength Byfords Readimix Taihape.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

It was party time in the Pa on Saturday evening as Rātana secured a first win in Tasman Tanning Premier since 2019 on their return season to the grade.

And it was an absolute arm wrestle to do it, slogging out a 6-5 win over a slightly understrength Byfords Readimix Taihape.

Rātana were hanging onto the precarious 3-0 lead from halftime, courtesy of a Brooklyn Herewini penalty, until well after the 70th minute, when it appeared Taihape had snatched the game through a try by their nuggety 2022 Steelform Whanganui winger Tiari Mumby.

But there was just enough time from the restart for Rātana to have one-more crack. Nailing the penalty, Herewini stepped up to get the team the inaugural win back in the top flight, and lift the Whenuaroa Shield.

Another shield stayed safe in its current location as Waverley Harvesting Border stayed ahead of a game Marton team at Dallison Park, winning 29-5 to sit comfortably on top of the points table.

The Marton side, coming off a win and a draw to start their first season back in Premier since 2014, contested every step of the way – trailing only 7-0 late in the opening half, before Border in customary fashion opened up to score back-to-back tries for a 24-0 blowout.

However, they would only add one more second half try, with Marton getting the last points to finish with some respectability on the scoreboard.

Winger Tom Symes was back in action and scored a double for Border, while fellow winger Luke Myers also dotted down, as did loose forward Josefa Namosimalua.

First-five Tyrone Albert scored the other try and added two conversions.

Marton’s tries came from their reserves in Joseph Latu and the experienced Elijah Ah Chong.

The good times kept rolling for Rātana in the Senior competition in another thrilling conclusion, as a try right on fulltime snatched a 17-13 win over perennial title contenders Kelso Hunterville.

Hunterville’s defeat allows other sides to move up and clear, with Forest 360 Marist Knights, Utiku Old Boys and the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield holders McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu continuing their unbeaten runs with comfortable victories.

Defending champions Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic got off the mark for 2024, coming from behind to defeat McCrea Scanning Counties 31-17.

Tasman Tanning Premier, Week 3

Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield – Waverley Harvesting Border 29 (Tom Symes 2, Tyrone Albert, Luke Myers, Josefa Namosimalua tries; Albert 2 con) bt Marton 10 (Elijah Ah Chong, Joseph Latu tries). HT: 24-0.

Rātana 6 (Brooklyn Herewini 2 pen) bt Byfords Readimix Taihape 5 (Tiari Mumby try). HT: 3-0.

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 40 (Raymond Salu 2, Ratu Sevanaia Vudiniabola, Blake Eves, Peceli Malanicagi, Zane Robinson tries; Ethan Robinson 2 pen, 2 con) bt Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 18 (Atriana Marino, Connor O’Leary, Rusiate Baleidreketi tries; Daniel Kauika pen). HT: 20-8.

Senior Championship, Week 3

Spriggens Park: Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic bt McCrea Scanning Counties 31-17. HT: 17-12 Counties.

City College: Forest 360 Marist Knights bt Border 43-0. HT: 24-0.

Rochfort Park (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu bt Black Bull Liquor Pirates 27-0. HT: 12-0.

Memorial Park: Utiku Old Boys bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 34-7.

Rātana Pa: Rātana bt Kelso Hunterville 17-13. HT: 13-10.

Memorial Park: Bennett’s Taihape bt JJ Walters Asphalt Marton 47-14. HT: 28-7.

Women

Cooks Gardens: AGC Marist Clovers bt Silks Audit Rātana 36-7.

Country Club: Speedy Signs Kaierau bt Marton Queenbeez 50-0.



