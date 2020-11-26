Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Ngāti Ruanui hits out at Oranga Tamariki after Judge Becroft report

4 minutes to read

Protests erupted against Oranga Tamariki last year. Photo / George Novak

Ethan Griffiths
By:

South Taranaki iwi Ngāti Ruanui has hit out at Oranga Tamariki, accusing the government department of failing to deliver for Māori and labelling the organisation a "colonial master servant model'.

Oranga Tamariki, or the Ministry

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.