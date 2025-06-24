“A trail that honours the stories and abundance of this land, and builds a legacy for future generations.”

Te Hangāruru was the previously “missing link” between Horopito and Waimarino, getting one step closer to the goal of completing a 320km journey from Mt Ruapehu to the Tasman Sea in Whanganui.

The trail currently goes from Horopito, opposite Smash Palace, to Pōkākā Rd, offering the choice of a 9km ride to a shuttle pick up, or an 18km loop.

The key features of the trail are the two new suspension bridges, including a 30m bridge over the Mangaturuturu River, the heritage tramway and a “dramatic” waterfall.

The newest section of the Mountain to Sea trail, Te Hangāruru, features two new suspension bridges.

Te Hangāruru, along with other trails included in the Mountains to Sea ride, was created and constructed in collaboration with iwi.

“Te Hangāruru is a tangible expression of partnership,” Te Korowai o Wainuiārua chairman Aiden Gilbert said.

“It’s a step toward our vision of thriving tamariki, thriving whenua and thriving futures. Through this trail, our people have opportunities to care for the land and to welcome visitors through manaakitanga. It’s part of a bigger journey — one where we walk together.”

The Mountains to Sea trails are a positive for Ruapehu’s tourism sector because multiple of the trails are available to ride year-round, a sign of “regional resilience” in contrast to the volatility of the snow sports industry.

“Te Hangāruru represents not just connection on a map, but a pathway for locals and visitors to explore, reflect and rediscover the beauty of this place we call home,” Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said.

“This trail is the product of sheer determination, long-term vision and real community mahi. Despite enormous challenges - from funding hurdles to environmental consents - the people of Ruapehu have delivered.”

The construction of the Mountains to Sea trail was symbolic of the partnership between Whanganui and Ruapehu as the trail runs through the districts.

The relationship between the districts was growing, with conversations regarding a joint water entity and a film industry partnership confirmed earlier this year.

“Mountains to Sea is a story that binds our districts together,” Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said.

“With each new section, like Te Hangāruru, we strengthen the shared future of Ruapehu and Whanganui. This project brings economic opportunity, supports healthy communities and invites manuhiri from all over to experience something unique to Aotearoa.”

The creation of Te Hangāruru was made possible by collaboration with Ngā Ara Tūhono Charitable Trust, Te Korowai o Wainuiārua, Ruapehu District Council, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and the Department of Conservation, alongside contractors, engineers and volunteers.

The rest of this section of the trail will be gradually opened over the coming weeks, ending at the Last Spike, as finishing touches are completed to bring the trail to standard.

The remainder of Te Hangāruru will link to the Marton Sash and Door trail and includes a 225m suspension bridge over the Makatote River.

The second part of the trail needs further funding for the construction to be completed.

To learn more about Te Hangāruru, its connecting trails or the construction process, visit mountainstosea.nz