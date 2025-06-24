Te Hangāruru, the newest section of the Mountain to Sea trail, was opened on June 19.
The first section of the newest Mountains to Sea - Ngā Ara Tūhono Great Ride trail, Te Hangāruru, was opened as a “gift” for Matariki.
The opening on June 19 brought together iwi, local government and the community. Students from National Park School and Raetihi Primary took part inthe celebration, symbolising connection across the Te Korowai o Wainuiārua rohe and the intergenerational impact of the trail.
The Uenuku iwi named the trail Te Hangāruru, meaning a place of abundance.
The key features of the trail are the two new suspension bridges, including a 30m bridge over the Mangaturuturu River, the heritage tramway and a “dramatic” waterfall.
Te Hangāruru, along with other trails included in the Mountains to Sea ride, was created and constructed in collaboration with iwi.
“Te Hangāruru is a tangible expression of partnership,” Te Korowai o Wainuiārua chairman Aiden Gilbert said.
“It’s a step toward our vision of thriving tamariki, thriving whenua and thriving futures. Through this trail, our people have opportunities to care for the land and to welcome visitors through manaakitanga. It’s part of a bigger journey — one where we walk together.”
The Mountains to Sea trails are a positive for Ruapehu’s tourism sector because multiple of the trails are available to ride year-round, a sign of “regional resilience” in contrast to the volatility of the snow sports industry.
“Te Hangāruru represents not just connection on a map, but a pathway for locals and visitors to explore, reflect and rediscover the beauty of this place we call home,” Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said.
“This trail is the product of sheer determination, long-term vision and real community mahi. Despite enormous challenges - from funding hurdles to environmental consents - the people of Ruapehu have delivered.”
The construction of the Mountains to Sea trail was symbolic of the partnership between Whanganui and Ruapehu as the trail runs through the districts.
“With each new section, like Te Hangāruru, we strengthen the shared future of Ruapehu and Whanganui. This project brings economic opportunity, supports healthy communities and invites manuhiri from all over to experience something unique to Aotearoa.”
The creation of Te Hangāruru was made possible by collaboration with Ngā Ara Tūhono Charitable Trust, Te Korowai o Wainuiārua, Ruapehu District Council, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and the Department of Conservation, alongside contractors, engineers and volunteers.
The rest of this section of the trail will be gradually opened over the coming weeks, ending at the Last Spike, as finishing touches are completed to bring the trail to standard.
The remainder of Te Hangāruru will link to the Marton Sash and Door trail and includes a 225m suspension bridge over the Makatote River.