Film Whanganui will now expand into the Ruapehu district, aiming to support Ruapehu economically and create a more significant drawcard to the area.

“It means we can get a whole lot more competitive when we’re trying to get productions to come locally,” Whanganui & Partners strategic lead for business Tim Easton said.

“We’ve got a really strong film office in Whanganui, and Ruapehu has some amazing places and cool filming locations.”

Film productions could be beneficial to industries outside the creative sector, Whanganui & Partners strategic lead for creative industries and arts Emma Bugden said.

“Productions offer employment and work opportunities to a really broad range of the community.”

Productions need services such as catering, accommodation and electricians to operate successfully.

Whanganui and Ruapehu have been the backdrop for multiple successful films, with Whanganui hosting the production of horror films X and Pearl in 2021, and Ruapehu featuring in The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films, and Taika Waititi’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said film locations could help draw in visitors which supported Ruapehu as a tourism destination.

“Mt Ngauruhoe representing Mt Doom in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy introduced millions of people to Ruapehu’s dramatic volcanic landscapes and inspired many to visit,” he said.

“Film can be a long-lasting promotion tool for our district, bringing both domestic and international visitors drawn by what they’ve seen on screen.”

The Film Whanganui website highlights locations throughout the city, connecting them with time periods, location types and genres.

At this stage, there are no locations connected to Ruapehu as the Ruapehu council wants to include iwi and the Department of Conservation in the decision-making process.

Film Whanganui had the practical capabilities of facilitating production inquiries and connecting locals to projects.

“It enables us to offer a seamless, regionally co-ordinated response that reflects how the film industry actually works,” Kirton said.

Bugden said film productions were not bothered about district boundaries and, because of their “intrinsic” connection through the Whanganui River, it made sense to link the two destinations.

“We’re excited about what an expanded film office can offer,” she said.

