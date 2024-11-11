The ride was shaping up to be a world-class eco-tourism network of cycling and hiking trails that would help build Ruapehu district’s economic resilience.

“The economic, social and cultural potential of the fully completed Mountains to Sea trail network will benefit the region for generations to come, and we urge the Government to continue its support,” he said.

Phase two of the full 21.4km Te Ara Mangawhero trail has yet to be funded.

It will extend the new trail loop from about 6.5km from the base of the mountain to just below the Tūroa ski area.

The final stage of the 29.4km Te Hangāruru trail – part of the “missing link” between National Park village and Horopito – and other critical segments of the Mountains to Sea journey must also be completed to unlock the complete economic, cultural and social benefits, Kirton said.

“Our vision for a fully connected Mountains to Sea trail is more than a tourism initiative; it’s an investment in resilience and wellbeing for Ruapehu’s communities.

“Completing this trail network could contribute up to $60 million annually to our economy and create over 400 jobs.

“For this vision to become a reality, ongoing support from the Government is essential.”

Te Ara Mangawhero, following parts of the historic Bennett and Punch bush tramway and crossing the Mangawhero Stream on new bridges with spectacular views of the mountain, is expected to attract up to 50,000 users annually to the district and generate an estimated $36m in economic benefits.

Kirton said the opening of Te Ara Mangawhero could not have come at a more critical time for the district. It offered a pathway for growth and prosperity.

“In recent times we have suffered a series of economic blows, including the closure of our largest employer Winstone Pulp International, resulting in the loss of 230 direct jobs.

“We also faced uncertainty around our winter ski industry, the closure of the iconic Chateau Tongariro Hotel and the loss of productive farmland to carbon farming threatening the viability of our rural communities.”

Trail champion Lynley Twyman said a $29m application for Government funding to complete the trail network had been submitted by a partnership of local government, iwi and tourism organisations.

“The trail only delivers back to its communities once it is open. We need thriving businesses in Ruapehu in particular. This is the one thing that Ruapehu has to hang its hat on.

“The great thing about cycle trails is that they’re open 12 months of the year, they’re climate-resistant, they have a low carbon footprint and they connect people with te taiao and people with people.”

Twyman said construction of Te Hangāruru – which would include the longest suspension bridge in Aotearoa – began in October last year.

The suspension bridge would stretch 200m across the Makatote River near the Makatote rail viaduct and connect National Park township with the proposed iwi-led Pōkākā ecosanctuary.

“We will go as far as we can while we chase funding,” Twyman said.

Although the Government had cut funding for urban cycle networks, “they haven’t said no to Great Rides”, Twyman said.

“This is a completely different proposition – it’s public infrastructure and people will just lap it up.

“We believe we’ve got a very strong business case. We’ve done the economic impact assessments, which show incredible return on investment for all those who contribute.

“This is about doing the right thing for our community, and we need some good news.”

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said it would be inappropriate for him to comment on applications to the Regional Infrastructure Fund undergoing assessment.

But he said he was determined to ensure regions were thriving, economically and socially.

“I am acutely aware of the challenges Ruapehu district and the surrounding region is facing, particularly since the closure of the mills in the area.”

Jones said he’d had a number of conversations with Kirton, most recently at his regional summit in Bulls.

“I have asked the mayor and his colleagues to come to me with their best ideas and their priorities, and I will consider them.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.