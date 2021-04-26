New Zealand Music Month celebrated at Wanganui Jazz Club

Palmerston North Girls' High School vocal group JAZZIN' 4 will perform at the Wanganui Jazz Club on Sunday, May 2. Photo / Ted Frickleton

The Wanganui Jazz Club kicks off New Zealand Music Month with a delightful concert featuring the talented musicians of neighbouring Palmerston North.

The Manawatū Jazz Club Big Swing Band are coming to the monthly meeting at the St Johns Club on Sunday, May 2. And with them are a young vocal group that go by the name of JAZZIN' 4.

JAZZIN' 4 are four Year 9 students from Palmerston North Girls' High School who all come from a background in youth musical theatre.

They were shoulder-tapped by the school music department at the beginning of the year and introduced to the world of jazz by Erna Ferry, vocal tutor at the school.

They took to the music style very quickly and performed for the first time last month for the Manawatu Jazz Club. Our own River City Big Band were performing that night, and were so impressed by their delightful stage presence and sophisticated delivery that ... well, the rest, as they say, will be history when they perform on Sunday.

It's been a few years since the MJC Big Swing Band has performed at the club, but club members will be familiar with many of the talented musicians in the band.

Director Trevor Castle says, "The band will be playing a wide range of different jazz styles, both instrumental and vocal."

Soloists will appear throughout the evening on vocals, trombone, alto sax, trumpet and flute.

This will be an entertaining evening filled with variety, and we want to give a warm welcome to our neighbours. Come out and support the music.

That's Sunday, May 2, at the St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St. The show starts at 6.30pm. General admission $25, Jazz Club members $15, students $5. Memberships are available at the door.