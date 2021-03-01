New yoga and pilates studio in Whanganui East

Eddy Kennedy, proprietor of Yoga with Eddy. Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

Eddy Kennedy has just moved from Kapiti with his partner, and is new to Whanganui, although his father grew up here and he spent holidays in Bedford Ave with grandmother. Now he has established a business in Whanganui East.

Eddy likes the climate here, the fact that Whanganui has yet to be discovered by a lot of New Zealanders, and that it's not a far flung suburb of Wellington.

He is well-travelled, spent time in the rag trade and in hospitality, but a lifestyle change led him to discover pilates then yoga.

"A friend of mine had a back injury and was asked to go and see a pilates teacher; he was a bit nervous so asked if I would accompany him. I ended up sticking with pilates because I enjoyed it so much."

He had a another friend who was doing yoga so they had a "mix and match" dare, in that she would attend one of his pilates classes while Eddy took a yoga class.

"I did the yoga and fell in love with it."

At 54A Moana St he found the ideal premises to convert into a studio. It is in the Whanganui East shopping centre with the perfect indoor layout and a view down Jones St.

He has given it a quick lick of paint and he has had thoughts about decor but is happy to leave it bare at the moment.

"Whanganui has a small yoga community and I wanted to create a space where people could gravitate to and know this is a yoga and pilates studio. I am offering classic pilates classes and also a reformer class, which was originally a therapy / recuperation tool."

The reformer is a large unit with a sliding platform on which you can exercise while lying on your back.

"It takes all the basic, original pilates exercises invented by Joseph Pilates, and adapts them to a reformer, so you can a good workout without any strain on your spine."

Eddy says he is impressed with the number and quality of the yoga teachers in Whanganui. He says their style is very different from his own in that he is more "physically oriented".

"I believe meditation has its place in yoga: you're working on your mind, your wellbeing, but I think a good way to access that is through the physical. I believe yoga is a good exercise for getting in shape, for keeping fit and looking after your body. That's more my focus — the exercise point of view."

He has a Facebook page called Yoga with Eddy where people can see what he is up to and what classes he offers.

"Mats are provided, but you are welcome to bring your own; wear whatever you want — something you can stretch in and not feel self-conscious."

Wednesday: Vinyasa Flow — 9.15am, 6pm

Thursday: Vinyasa Flow — 9.15am, Pilates — 6pm

Saturday: Pilates — 9am, Vinyasa Flow — 10.15am

Sunday: Vinyasa Flow — 9am, Pilates — 10.15am, Rinse & Repeat — 5pm, Yin — 6.15pm

New Client Special — $40 for 2 weeks

Single Class — $15

10 Class Pass — $120

Reiki Healing — 30 mins for $30

Reformer Class — $50

Reformer 10 Class Pass — $400

Reformer 8 Week Beginners Course — $300