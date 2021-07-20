New Whanganui justice hub Te Puna Hāpori still under discussion

Plans are yet to be revealed about the future police hub in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Local Police, iwi and community groups are continuing their work to design a new hub for Whanganui justice and social agencies.

In August 2020, the Whanganui Police Hub project won Government support, and plans for the facility, which would also replace the ageing Whanganui Central Police Station, have been under way since.

Deputy Commissioner, strategy and service, Jevon McSkimming, said police were committed to working in partnership with the community to ensure the facility best met the needs of the Whanganui community.

"Police, iwi/hapu and community are exploring the concept of a wider wellbeing hub in Whanganui called Te Puna Hāpori, and the opportunity this may present to best connect Police services with our community."

Options include redeveloping the existing site or co-locating and integrating multiple agencies on a possible new site to create a larger precinct of social and justice services in Whanganui.

"At this time we have no further updates on progress, but look forward to sharing these plans with the community in the future," McSkimming added.

Police Minister Stuart Nash announced $25 million for the new infrastructure to improve facilities, coming from the $50 billion Covid Response and Recovery Fund.

The project is expected to generate around 100 jobs and support hundreds of others.