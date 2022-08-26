Tamara Hunt is a new police constable who will be stationed in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui's newest police constable wants to make the community she now calls home safer.

Tamara Hunt was one of the 57 new police recruits who were attested as constables and graduated from their initial training this week.

Hunt was the one graduate who chose to be positioned in Whanganui and has lived in the city for the past 16 years.

"Whanganui was the only place I put down on my application because I didn't want to move anywhere else," she said.

Originally from Marton, she said her family also lived in Whanganui and the city now felt like home to her.

Hunt said she'd wanted to become a police constable to make a difference and help people in the community.

Before joining Police College, she worked at Aramoho's Axiam Plastics.

As a constable, Hunt hoped to make her community feel safer and a better place to live.

"Making it safer, making it more enjoyable, that sort of thing."

Hunt and her fellow new constables are being deployed to every police district in the country.

She will start her duties on September 5.