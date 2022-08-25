Whanganui rugby: Battle for 'Pinetree Log' at Cooks Gardens on Saturday

Whanganui play King Country for the "Pinetree Log" at Cooks Gardens this Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Steelform Whanganui are not afraid to tinker a little with a winning combination as they prepare for the first derby game of the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship season on Saturday.

Northern neighbours King Country will arrive at Cooks Gardens hoping to regain the "Pinetree Log" that Whanganui won in Taupo last year, 48-13, in the game notable for All Black captain Sam Cane making his comeback after a long injury layoff.

"Be nice to keep it there, they probably think it's theirs to take away, but nah," said Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin.

After a winless 2021, there is added urgency within the King Country group to perform well in their centennial season, as evidenced by their 30-22 home victory over Bill Osborne Taonga holders Poverty Bay on Saturday.

"They'll be happy about it. Watched some footage and there's some traditional areas King Country are good at," said Hamlin.

"But there are a few areas I think we can attack them.

"If we can get our [running] game going on a good field. That's the plan on the surface."

Coming off last weekend's 43-19 away win over West Coast in Greymouth, where the home side scored two quick forwards tries before halftime after Whanganui conceded a string of ruck penalties, Hamlin consulted with Whanganui legend Peter Rowe about cleaning up the contact area.

The two-time NZ Heartland Player of the Year joined the side at Tuesday training to go over "the dark arts" which he mastered.

"It won't be tidied up in one square hit, but hopefully the building blocks are there for a good performance," said Hamlin.

"We got something from the referees about what they are looking for."

Tyler Rogers-Holden returns to fullback, although subject to being full fitness, with Josaia Bogileka on standby for the wing if Ezra Malo has to move back.

If not required, both Bogileka and Peceli Malanicagi step aside this week as Hamlin will keep the slippery eel Tiari Mumby as a reserve outside back after impressing on debut in Greymouth as well as the preseason.

"He's got that little something – that feeling that something's going to happen on the field."

Likewise, reserve flanker Regan Collier was bracketed as Hamlin can use Renato Tikoisolomone to cover either loose forward or prop, depending on confirming clearance for the latest loan player.

Bradley Fountain replaces Slade Hay-Horton, having played for Manawatu Maori since the end of his MRU club season with Old Boys-Marist.

"By all accounts, although not in the Turbos or [other rep teams], he comes highly regarded," said Hamlin.

"I've spoken to him that it's an opportunity. Hopefully, he can get [MRU] notice."

The other change is Caleb Gray swapping with Kahl Elers-Green for the reserve halfback spot.

"The one that missed out on the West Coast trip was always going to be in the 23," said Hamlin.

The kickoff is 2.35pm.

The Whanganui team is 1. Tai Pulemagafa; 2. Roman Tutauha; 3. Gabriel Hakaraia; 4. Peter-Travis Hay-Horton; 5. Matthew Ashworth; 6. Ben Whale; 7. Jamie Hughes; 8. Semi Vodosese; 9. Lindsay Horrocks; 10. Dane Whale (c); 11. Alekesio Vakarorogo; 12. Timoci Seruwalu; 13. Kameli Kuruyabaki; 14. Ezra Malo/Josaia Bogileka; 15. Tyler Rogers-Holden/Ezra Malo.

Reserves: 16. Keightley Watson; 17. Bradley Fountain/Renato Tikoisolomone; 18. Jack Yarrall; 19. Ranato Tikoisolomone/Regan Collier; 20. Samu Kubunavanua; 21. Caleb Gray; 22. Ethan Robinson; 23. Tiari Mumby.

Heartland wrap

Steelform Whanganui held the top of the table spot in the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship, but only for 24 hours as the last opening round game was completed on Sunday night.

This season will see Sky Sport screen at least one match per round live, which still requires some logistical rearrangements of the draw other than the standard 2.35pm kickoff times on Saturdays.

Accordingly, Wairarapa Bush took their home game to Palmerston North's Central Energy Trust Arena to face North Otago on Sunday evening - the televised game played after Manawatu vs Hawke's Bay.

North Otago eventually ran away with the match in the final quarter, winning 35-5.

Their last converted try in the 70th minute took the southerners to a positive differential six points above Whanganui to lead the table.

Winger Ben Paton scored two of their five tries, while lock Manulua Taiti got to celebrate his 50th game for the province in style.

The "home" side, who are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the amalgamation between the Wairarapa and Bush unions this September, kept hope alive just before halftime with a try to hooker Sam Siaosi.

The big Saturday game was the 2021 Meads Cup final rematch between defending champions South Canterbury and Thames Valley – the hosts taking the game away from Timaru to play at Temuka Domain.

Changing grounds wasn't the only difference as South Canterbury won the final comfortably 35-16 in November, but nine months later found Thames Valley much tougher, holding on 23-17.

Thames Valley's strong blindside flanker Laulea Fangufangu Mau powered his way under the posts for the visitor's converted try in the opening stanza, and then they edged their way back.

Unfortunately for the visitors, they ran out of clock.

Two teams who endured a winless 2021 season made great starts to the 2022 campaign as Buller and King Country won their home matches.

Buller came from three points down at halftime to defeat Mid Canterbury 34-29 at Victoria Square in Westport.

Lock Isei Lewaqai scored two tries, including the match-winner with six minutes left, while first-five Jack Parker had a fine match with 14 points including a chip-kick try that started inside his own half.

For the visitors, captain Adam Williamson got a double, while first-five Tom Reekie contributed a try and three successful kicks.

Whanganui's upcoming opponent King Country got their centennial season off on the right foot with a 30-22 victory over Poverty Bay in Te Kuiti.

The inaugural holders of the Bill Osborne Taonga, which they will defend at home, Poverty Bay were hoping to build on their strong finish to 2021 but were outdone by the boot of King Country first-five Quinn Collard, who slotted 15 points.

Both sides scored three tries, being deadlocked 10-10 at halftime.

After just missing out on playoffs rugby last year, Horowhenua Kapiti showed Poverty Bay's neighbour Ngāti Porou East Coast that they still have a ways to come, travelling to Ruatoria to pick up a 32-14 win.

The home side, who broke an eight-year losing streak by getting three wins in 2021, scored all their points in the first half to take a narrow lead, but there was only one team in it in the second stanza.

Heartland Hurricanes Under 20s

Whanganui's members of the 2022 Heartland Hurricanes Under 20s all accounted themselves well in the "game of three halves" in Masterton on Saturday.

The 26-man squad was initially scheduled to play Wairarapa Barbarians, but due to a scheduling mix-up, the Hawke's Bay Under 19s were without a game, so it was arranged for all three teams to play.

The Hurricanes played the Barbarians in the first half, winning 27-17, then played Hawke's Bay U19 in the third half, defending a 10-5 lead until the Bay scored in the 39th minute to win 12-10.

Whanganui's Lafo Takiari-Ah Ching captained the Hurricanes in the first half, scoring a try, while Anthony Sellers played the first half at fullback and the third half at first-five.

"He had a strong game, both positions, so that was good for him," said Back.

Jordyn Leiasamaivao Turvey, Tawhiwhi Karaitiana, Neo Tichbon, Stan Puapii, Mitai Hemi and Rehimana Meihana all played one half each.

"They all got a run and they all played good – justified their selections," said Back.

This was the first time in the team's existence that they had a full three-day training camp, Friday to Sunday, which gave the squad under coach Darren Larsen the chance to practise some structure.

The squad will be whittled down to 23 to play their opening game of the Youth Council Cup against Manawatu Under 19 on Saturday.

Development XV

McFall Fuel Whanganui Development XV made it two from two in their 2022 representative campaign, but only just with a 21-18 away win over Central Hawke's Bay on Saturday.

Coach Danny Tamehana was able to take a full squad of 22 over to Coronation Park in Waipawa, and were in control with three converted tries to lead 21-10 at halftime.

Steelform Whanganui apprentice player Jack O'Leary made his comeback and scored one of the tries while slotting all three kicks from difficult angles.

However, Tamehana said they left the door slightly ajar for the home side.

"The first half, we were short a couple of tries – didn't finish those passes off – cost us a bit at the end of the game."

The sub-union hosts, who select their team from six local clubs, scored another try and kicked a penalty in a second stanza without reply, but ran out of clock to secure the match-winner.

Whanganui forward Alesana Tofa had an excellent match, while first-five Tyrone Albert directed play very well.

Heartland squad member Caleb Gray had a 60-minute shift at halfback.

It was Central Hawkes Bay's fourth and final game of their representative season, while Whanganui Development will now go onto the first match of their home-and-away series against Wairarapa Bush Development XV, in Masterton this Saturday.

Around the grounds

UNDER 14: The curtain raiser game to Steelform Whanganui vs King Country on Saturday will be the WRFU Under 14 final between Whanganui High School and Cullinane College. Kickoff 12.30pm.

SCHOOL: In MRU results from Saturday, WHS 1st XV lost their Premier 2 semifinal to Palmerston North Boys High U16 Development 33-0. In Youth 3 (Section A), Whanganui Collegiate Blue beat PNBHS Junior 8 24-19, while in Youth 1, Collegiate Black beat PNBHS U14A 48-12. In Premier 2 (Section A), PNBHS Colts got a 17-15 win over City College 1st XV, while Collegiate 2nd XV picked up a default win over Cullinane. In Youth 3, Collegiate went to a 19-19 draw with PNBHS Junior 7.

CYCLONES: The Manawatu Cyclones, with their Whanganui ex-pats Mia Maraku and Hollyrae Mete, lost 36-19 to an undefeated Canterbury in Christchurch in their last Farah Palmer Cup round-robin game on Saturday, leaving them bottom of the Premiership table with a 1-5 record.

PEROFETA: Taranaki certainly welcomed back ex-pat Whanganui player and All Black wider squad member Stephen Perofeta for their Bunnings Warehouse NPC clash with Canterbury in New Plymouth on Saturday. At fullback, Perofeta slotted three penalties and a conversion in the 16-10 upset win. Fellow ex-pats Vereniki Tikoisolomone and Adam Lennox were on the wing and bench respectively.