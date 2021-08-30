New responsibilities for Harete Hipango in National Party reshuffle

Harete Hipango has picked up four new portfolios in the National Party's reshuffle. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's National list MP Harete Hipango has been allocated new portfolios in a reshuffle of the opposition's shadow cabinet.

Hipango is now the National Party's spokesperson for Children/Oranga Tamariki, Whānau Ora, Māori Development and Māori Tourism.

"These areas of responsibility are interwoven," Hipango said.

"Whānau Ora is about increasing the wellbeing of individuals and whānau which of course increases children's wellbeing so it overlaps with Oranga Tamariki responsibilities."

Hipango said she looked forward to sharing ideas for Māori development and Māori tourism.

"I will be talking to my parliamentary colleagues across all parties about how the state sector can develop strong partnerships with the private sector to support Māori businesses and tourism.

"I see these areas as overlapping the other portfolios because building prosperity supports wellbeing."

Hipango was the Whanganui MP from 2017 until she was defeated by Labour candidate Steph Lewis in the 2020 election and was out of Parliament until opposition leader Judith Collins called her back as a list MP when Nick Smith announced his retirement in June.

"I may be a list MP now but that doesn't mean I'm not here for the Whanganui community," she said.

"It is very concerning to me that we currently have people who don't have secure housing and there is a shortage of emergency housing during this lockdown."

Collins announced a reshuffle of the National Party on Saturday following the retirement of Smith and Todd Muller's decision that he would not seek re-election at the next general election.

"This week, I've met with members of caucus via Zoom to discuss with them how they can contribute to the National Party team," Collins said.

"I'm confident this refreshed team will do an outstanding job of holding the Government to account and demonstrating our vision for a better New Zealand."

Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie has the Seniors, Forestry and Racing portfolios.