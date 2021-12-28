New Ōhakea water scheme to be operational in March 2022

Ōhakea residents' water supply was contaminated by firefighting chemicals used at the nearby air base. Photo / Bevan Conley

Clear progress has been made in constructing the Ōhakea Rural Water Scheme and its large water reservoir is now near completion, according to Environment Minister David Parker.

The Government has paid 75 per cent of the cost of the new scheme after Ōhakea residents' water supply was contaminated by firefighting chemicals used at the Ōhakea Air Force base.

Parker said a 1 million-litre water reservoir was nearing completion with handover due on January 10, 2022.

The design for the water treatment plant is completed and the water scheme will be operational from March 2022, the minister said.

"I'm pleased to see good progress being made on the construction of the Ōhakea Rural Water Scheme in Manawatū, and I'd like to thank Manawatū District Council and its contractors for bringing the scheme to fruition.

"The Government is contributing $10.88 million to this project, with extra funding coming from Manawatū District Council. This will provide the community with safe drinking water," said Parker.

Remediation and clean-up of contaminated land were top priorities, he said, especially when contaminants were close to buildings, water, and the community.

The contamination around Ōhakea was caused by the group of chemical compounds known as per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances.

They are man-made chemicals that have been used since the 1950s, and have proved long-lasting in the environment.

The new water scheme was expected to cost $14.5m with Government paying $10.88m of that and Manawatū District Council paying the rest.

Parker also welcomed the safe removal of hazardous waste from the Sustainable Solvents Ltd site in Ruakākā, Northland.

Both initiatives were being funded through the Ministry for the Environment's Contaminated Sites Remediation Fund.