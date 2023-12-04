Kevin Ross (right) has received backing from Rangitīkei District Council to take on the role of chief executive permanently.

Rangitīkei District Council has permanently appointed Kevin Ross to its chief executive role, despite him earlier saying he had “no interest” in the top job.

The decision was made unanimously by the council at a meeting on November 30.

Ross was appointed interim chief executive in May after the resignation of Peter Beggs.

At the time, the council said in a statement: “Kevin has confirmed that while he looks forward to the position, [he] has no interest in a permanent role.”

Ross previously held the chief executive role for Whanganui District Council, which he retired from in 2015.

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson said Ross had made a positive impact during his period in the role of interim chief executive.

“We are very pleased to appoint him permanently to continue the great work he has been doing.”

The council said in a statement that Ross had been appointed for up to two years to enable the council to take time to understand what the future of local government would be, and the outcome of the Resource Management Act and Three Waters reforms.

“He comes with a vast amount of local government experience.”

The council undertook a recruitment process for a new chief executive with a panel made up of elected members, one business representative and one iwi representative.

That process has now been completed.

