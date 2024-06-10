Pirates' midcourt trio showed displays of dynamic and skilful netball in Monday's match. Photo / Bevan Conley

Round four of the David Jones Motors Premier netball competition on Monday night began with the highly anticipated premier one top-of-the-table clash between Kaierau Mitre 10 Mega A1 and Kaiwhaiki A1.

Kaiwhaiki “approached the game with a clear strategy”, coach TeRina Peina said.

“We know the importance of sticking to structures and processes, especially against a formidable defensive unit,” she said.

Their defensive end created numerous opportunities for their attackers, with TeReo Paki capitalising, with an outstanding 98 per cent shooting performance. The team are proud of their progress heading towards the end of round one but also recognise the need for continued improvement in preparation for round two.

Missing captain and key defender Kara Adrole, who is away playing for Samoa, the small Kaierau team had players out of position so it took a while to find their rhythm. Coach Rachael Lynch said she was “really proud of [her] girls, with the score being even going into the last quarter”. Kaiwhaiki took the game 36-31.

In the other premier one game, Marist Mint A1 had a tough game against Pirates A1, going down by 15 goals, 47-32.

The Pirates team knew they needed a strong start and coach Casey McDougall was pleased to see that take shape quickly. With players returning from injury, the team were focusing on playing smart. Shooters have been working hard on building strong combinations, with Tajlor Ngatai-Taiaroa and Hannah Kaukia-Webb’s connection impeccable.

The mid-court trio showed displays of dynamic and skilful netball. Impact players who came on in the fourth quarter finished the game strongly.

McDougall was “super proud of the team, there was some beautiful netball played out there tonight”.

The Marist team made a few too many errors and did not capitalise where they should have, but the very accurate shooting display by Shannah Andrews-Steele earned her their player of the day voucher. Coach TeOra Nyman said it was clear what they needed to work on and was positive they would come back stronger.

The other highly anticipated premier one match-up between Phillips Electrical Whanganui High School A1 and Collegiate A will be played at the stadium on Thursday at 4pm, due to the Collegiate team being away on a sports exchange. Spectators are welcome to attend the match.

In premier two match-ups, Whanganui High School JA1 were anticipating a tough game against top-of-the-table Kaierau Gemini Pepper A2. They certainly did not make it easy for the more experienced team who took some time to find their rhythm. The tenacity of the youngsters really tested the Kaierau players, with the game staying close for the first half. Midcourt players Annabelle Brown, Alyssa Laurie and Paige Smith worked tirelessly on attack, bringing the ball through the court.

The third quarter saw some fatigue set in after a full day of representative netball for most girls on Sunday. The loss of captain and defender Hinehou Kingi-Te Koari, who sustained an ankle injury in the second quarter, was a huge blow but the team came together and did not give up throughout the entire match.

“It’s great to see the improvement these girls are showing every week and every game we get closer to our semifinal goal. It will be exciting to watch the progress of this team for the remainder of the season,” coach Bailee Kauika said.

Mt View Marist A2 took on Kaierau Moore Markhams A3, with the Marist team coming out on top 31-24. The Kaierau team put up a strong fight, with the match being neck-and-neck for the majority of the first half, showcasing the skill and determination of both teams. Leona Maree made an impressive debut at GS for Kaierau, with Zara Gapes having a solid game at WD.

Marist were happy to take the win, with Ari-Jane Hika and Lucy Somerville working well as a defensive unit, putting pressure on the Kaierau shooters. The ball flowed nicely through the midcourt, finishing with accurate shooting from Luana Gray-Holland.

In the last game of the night, Tech A1 had a slow start against Kaiwhaiki A2. After a few soft turnovers, the Tech players switched on and for most of the game it was goal for goal. Some impressive long-range shooting from Eden Lawrence and the reliable hold of Shannon Watana-Slade meant Tech were able to bring the score back to equal after Kaiwhaiki’s strong start. Belinda Baxter in defence, had an MVP performance for the Tech team, picking up crucial turnovers.

Overall, a lot to be proud of, but basic errors cost them the match, 42-37 to Kaiwhaiki. Coach Parekura Cribb was proud of her players’ effort, consistency and commitment and hopes to continue building on this for the remainder of the season.