National Business Review book recalls first two decades

A youthful Henry Newrick (centre), along with the book publisher Ian Grant (Fraser Books) and second editor, Reg Birchfield. Photo / Supplied

A book with strong connections to this city was launched in Wellington recently by Sir Geoffrey Palmer at a reunion of National Business Review (NBR) staff and directors.

NBR was started 50 years ago by a then 23-year-old Whanganui man, Henry Newrick. The first issue appeared on August 26, 1970, and grew rapidly into a successful national business newspaper.

The book, called A Business Revolution — The First Two Decades of National Business Review has been written by another Whanganui identity, Hugh Rennie QC, recently retired after a distinguished legal career in Wellington. The book, running to more than 200 pages and lavishly illustrated, deals with the first two decades of the paper.

At several times during that period the paper was printed in Whanganui and the book pays tribute to the Whanganui Chronicle for sticking with that task in the face of legal threats (all of which came to nothing).

A Business Revolution is published by Fraser Books of Masterton and can be purchased locally for $35 from Heritage Publishing (027 471 2242) or from the publisher's website www.fraserbookspublishing.nz

In launching the book Sir Geoffrey told the 65 persons attending the reunion that the newspaper had been a major publishing force in New Zealand, setting new standards of journalism and had played an influential role in changing the ways of doing business in New Zealand.

The cover of the newly launched book, A Business Revolution - The First Two Decades of National Business Review

NBR went on to be published from Auckland under the ownership of Barry Colman, who started his career as a cub reporter on the Whanganui Chronicle. The print edition finally ceased earlier this year. A website news service continues.