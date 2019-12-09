Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

'My two worlds had come back together' - Meet new Horizons chair Rachel Keedwell

Laurel Stowell
By
5 mins to read
Chairing Horizons Regional Council is a full-time job for Palmerston North's Rachel Keedwell. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Chairing Horizons Regional Council is a full-time job for Palmerston North's Rachel Keedwell. Photo / Bevan Conley.

The introverted young woman who wanted to be a scientist and spent 10 years managing a building business is fully focused leading a regional council.

After years teaching and consulting in ecology and 10 years'

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.