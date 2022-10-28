Dale Cobb said if he had the opportunity he would be picking fruit all day every day. Photo / Bevan Conley

Every week we catch up with someone from our community so they can tell us what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week we spoke to Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre manager Dale Cobb.

My ideal weekend would obviously involve sport, 100 per cent, whether that's as a spectator or a couch critic.

I absolutely love most sports, especially rugby, whether it's union or league.

I would actually dress in the code of who was playing that day or that night, especially if it was an All Blacks test of any nature.

My poor wife could probably advocate that because she's the one usually watching me watching sport.

Ideally, if I can get to a test match of some kind, I will make every effort to get to them.

Saturday morning would generally start at the markets because I love the fresh produce.

I absolutely love the fresh-cut ham rolls that Peter does, it's almost a compulsory purchase. He has fresh champagne ham which he cuts on the spot with fresh bread rolls or french sticks with salads and condiments.

There's nothing better than a fresh ham roll on a Saturday morning.

My other biggest passion is fruit and if blackboy peaches grew all year long, I would be in heaven.

It's a pretty unique fruit, but I can't tell you where I get mine from because, if I did, everyone else would go there. It's like a fisherman's secret.

Between blackboy peaches and other summer stone fruits I would just pick fruit all day every day if I had the opportunity. Then I preserve them for personal and family use, hoping to have enough to last me through to the next season.

February and March are the peak times for blackboy peaches, and as long as I've got enough for the next season I'm happy.

If I could eat fruit from morning to evening, that would be my blimmin' staple diet.

I also don't mind a bit of golf at Whanganui Golf Club. I love social golf and playing in an environment that's not so stressful.

I like to have a good crew of hard case men to have a lot of fun at the same time and get a little bit of exercise. There's little to nothing to my game but it's good to get out there and socialise in the open air.

My mind tells me I should play high-impact, fast-running rugby, but my body tells me absolutely no chance.

In winter I love a fireplace, which we have. It's always nice to go home to a warm fire, my wife and my 12-year-old pet dog Jaffa who greets me like a king every time I come home.