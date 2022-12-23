Jenny Saywood likes to relax with reading, gardening and taking in Whanganui's regular attractions at the weekend. Photo / Supplied

Every weekend we ask someone from our community what their perfect weekend in the region would look like. This week Restorative Whanganui chairwoman and National Council of Women branch president Jenny Saywood shares her recipe for a relaxing Whanganui weekend.

Most Saturday mornings, I head off to Jolt where I enjoy a coffee, read the papers and catch up with friends.

Then it’s on to the market mainly to wander around, enjoying the hustle and bustle.

I pick up some peppery microgreens and sourdough bread and chat to friends that have stalls.

If there is a new exhibition in one of the galleries nearby, I will pop in.

Later in the day, you will find me in my garden, weeding, pruning and planting as it constantly needs attention.

A trip to the garden centre and also to the recycling centre is usually part of the day. Completing the crosswords and drinks with friends in the late afternoon tops off the day.

If fine on Sunday I will walk to get the Sunday paper and continue around my neighbourhood or, if feeling very energetic, climb the Durie Hill steps, slowly.

A catch-up with friends for lunch or drinks and generally relax before another week of meetings and engagements.