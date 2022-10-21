Cricket Whanganui general manager Pete Bowman said weekends in Whanganui were not too different to what he got up to in Canberra. Photo / Bevan Conley

Every week we catch up with someone from our community so they can tell us what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week we spoke to a bit of a newcomer to the city - Cricket Whanganui general manager Pete Bowman.

Before moving to Whanganui, we lived just outside of Canberra. My weekends were heavily cricket related over there. But a lot of what we did there we can do here. We lived in the country so we didn't have access to the river like we do here.

Friday night is family pizza night. Home-made pizza with the family.

Then, if it worked out, I'd go do the Whanganui Parkrun on the Saturday morning with my boys.

We like to go to the markets and walk along the boardwalk along there.

Then usually there's a stunning afternoon of cricket in the summer.

Sunday would be made up with coffee and then a big breakfast.

Then I like to go shoot some hoops at home with my three young boys. And for the rest of the day I'd probably just be reading a book.

There might be a tasty local craft beer in the mix as well.