Pique Bars founder Charlie Meyerhoff. Photo / Supplied

Each week we speak to a member of the Whanganui community to ask what their perfect weekend in the region would look like. This week Finn Williams talked to Pique Bars founder Charlie Meyerhoff.

I actually end up working on weekends quite often, whether it’s because I’m organising for the Whanganui Vintage Weekend or for Artists Open Studios or tending to one of our mobile Pique Bars.

So when I have a weekend free I like to spend it relaxing.

I’m into my sports so I’d spend some time either playing football, squash or going for a bike ride.

I like to go out to eat for brunch more than dinner and my favourite place to go is The Citadel in Castlecliff, while I’m there I’ll go for a walk along the beach.

If I feel like getting further away from town, I’ll go for a drive along the River Road and find a quiet spot to have a picnic and go for a wander.

I feel like my partying days are behind me at this point, so I prefer to spend my free weekends exploring the quiet parts of Whanganui.



