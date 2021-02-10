Multiple crews battle Delhi Ave house fire in Aramoho

Firefighters are battling a house fire at a Delhi Ave property in Aramoho.

Two fire engines and a tanker are on the scene after emergency services received multiple calls at 11.55am on Thursday.

Police and an ambulance crew are also on the scene.

"Two crews from Whanganui responded and found it well involved in fire," a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

"There are no reports of injuries or of any other properties being threatened and they are still working to extinguish it completely.

Photo / Bevan Conley.

"We have a specialist fire investigator en route to determine the cause when it's safe to do so."

A witness said it happened quickly.

"It went fast. The whole side of the house went up so quickly.

"It was a big bang. It just went boom. A lot of flames came up quickly."

The blaze started just before 12pm on Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley

- More to come