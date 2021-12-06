Muggy days, dreary weather ahead for Whanganui

Temperatures will remain high but cloud and rain will be seen most of this week, according to a MetService forecaster. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is set for another week of warm, above-average temperatures but the rain and cloud will leave something to be desired, MetService says.

Forecaster Aidan Pyselman said the worst of this week's weather passed on Monday, but the rest of the week was still set to see more pesky cloud and some rain.

"The southerly moved in on Monday, but it should fizzle out by around midday Tuesday," Pyselman said.

"This rainmaker we've got at the moment is pretty much parked up, so Tuesday is going to be another wet-looking sort of a day, but the wind will turn northwest, so temperatures will again pick up."

The middle of the week is looking slightly better, with temperatures rising closer to the 25C mark, and rain hopefully not as prominent.

"Wednesday will keep that rain and cloud, but it might not be quite as wet as the system begins to move away."

Pyselman said Thursday was looking to be "the pick of the week," with somewhat clear skies and a minimal chance of rain.

"It's looking pretty good on Thursday, there may be some stuff hanging around but it's not going to be significant."

Moving into Friday, the cloud and rain make their return, with showers set to be seen across the region.

"But even with this weather, the temp is going to remain pretty steady in the mid-20s all week. It creeps up again by the end of the week, but it's all above-average for this time of year."

Looking ahead to the weekend, showers are on the horizon for Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures are expected to remain steady.