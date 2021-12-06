Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie happy with new National caucus line-up

Ian McKelvie says he can now claim to be at number 21 on the party list. Photo / Supplied

Ian McKelvie says he can now claim to be at number 21 on the party list. Photo / Supplied

New National Party leader Chris Luxon announced the party's new caucus on Monday - and it's much of a muchness for its MPs in the Whanganui and Rangitīkei districts.

Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie retained his portfolios for racing, forestry and seniors, while Whanganui-based National list MP Harete Hipango will continue to be the party's spokesperson for Children/Oranga Tamariki, Māori Development and Whānau Ora.

Luxon only gave rankings to the first 20 MPs, a move McKelvie welcomed.

He said numbering MPs was "always fraught" and gave them a label.

"It's not something I'm fussed about. I take what comes my way, but I have seen MPs affected adversely by it and I don't think it helps.

"I can now claim I'm number 21 and no one can disprove it. I don't believe it for a minute, of course."

McKelvie said it was a refreshed-looking front bench, right down to Barbara Kuriger at number 10.

"You do get a honeymoon with these types of things, but I think this time it's a little different to the previous three or four honeymoons.

"The mood is pretty positive. We are at least in a position now where, if we work hard at it and do what we should do, we can create a credible opposition and give the public something to look at that's an alternative to the Government.

"We've been struggling to do that prior to now, so that's very positive."

As to whether he would run again in 2023, McKelvie said it was too early to tell.

"I'm certainly not the youngest member of the parliamentary team.

"We'll see what it brings but, at the end of the day, we've got to refresh ourselves, Parliament needs to refresh itself, and I'll play a role in that somehow."

Hipango was also contacted for comment.