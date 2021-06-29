Mt Ruapehu staff run drills to prepare for winter season

Catch net practice was one of the drills run on Mt Ruapehu over the last week. Photo / Supplied

About 50 Mt Ruapehu patrol and lift operators, along with maintenance staff, have spent the past week pushing through scenario drills to ensure they're prepared for the upcoming winter season.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) general manager of safety and environment Andy Hoyle said a wide variety of incidents could occur on the ski areas each season.

"We aim to prepare our team to handle them all," Hoyle said.

"These range from a lift evacuation through to injuries from incidents on the slopes."

Hoyle said the training involved a lot of "at heights" work, including a tower rescue, chairlift evacuation, rope rescue and cable riding.

Mt Ruapehu staff (from left) Finn Wright, Lars Meier and Ethan Mikkelson doing a tower rescue. Photo / Supplied

"It's been an epic week, lots of new skills were learned and the teams are now prepared and confident to help if ever needed."

The training is held annually prior to the main ski areas being fully operational.

The Sky Waka gondola and Happy Valley beginner ski area are now open, with the rest of Whakapapa ski area and Tūroa scheduled to open on Saturday, July 3, weather dependent.

Snow permitting, the season will run until Monday, October 25.