Ruapehu Seniors honour coach Mark 'Boof' Green with rousing on-field haka

It was an emotional day for Ruapehu Rugby Club on Saturday as they played in honour of club stalwart Mark (Boof) Green.

Green died last Wednesday after his truck rolled on Tohunga Rd/State Highway 49. He was 54.

Green had served in multiple roles at the club, including as a volunteer, media spokesman, manager and coach.

Ruapehu players performed a rousing haka in honour of club stalwart Mark (Boof) Green before Saturday's match. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Green was most notable for his role in managing the Ruapehu Premier squad that went on to win back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

He was co-coach of the club's Senior side who took on Border on Saturday, but not before the club delivered a rousing haka in Green's honour.

After the haka, the Senior team went on to win against Border, 38-5, while the Premiers beat Ngamatapouri, 34-27.