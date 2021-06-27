Whanganui premier club rugby: Emotional Ruapehu honour club stalwart with win over Ngamatapouri

Ruapehu kept alive their hopes of a semifinal berth with a win over Ngamatapouri at Rochfort Park. Photo / Supplied

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Uncle Boof knocked on the door of the boss upstairs and made his request for Saturday – "bring the rain".

An emotionally-drained McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu honoured the memory of their beloved club stalwart Mark (Boof) Green with some superb touches at a soaked Rochfort Park to beat Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri 34-27, keeping alive their hopes of a 14th straight Tasman Tanning Premier semifinal appearance.

After a service held at the club for Green on Friday afternoon, as several players were given time off work for a deer hunt to go clear their heads, Ruapehu delivered in the steady rain and slippery mud with a classic country rugby performance – short balls on the fringes, confident recycling and the better of the territorial kicking.

However, after struggling for traction and finding little success with their own tactical kicks, Ngamatapouri again finished strongly when they rolled the dice and threw the ball around with abandon.

In a wild final 12 minutes, five tries were scored – four of them by the visitors – to initially secure, then lose, then regain a second bonus point and also stay alive for the playoffs, ahead of hosting Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist up the Waitōtara Valley.

Just like last year, Ruapehu currently hold the high hand in the fourth spot by a solitary point but have an enormous task in front of them – trying to beat Waverley Harvesting Border on home turf.

Still, anything is possible, especially if hooker Roman Tutauha has another giant effort as he showed at home with two powerful tries, well backed by composed efforts from flanker Jamie Hughes, the man they call "Mr Hart" in Campbell, and prop Te Uhi Hakaraia, who got his team on the front foot with turnovers and setting up the opening try.

Try-scoring winger and former Byford's Readimix Taihape player Cyrus Tasi was a handful until getting injured in the final quarter, while second five Royce Trow might have a rudimentary goal kicking style, but he slotted his first four attempts from difficult angles in the conditions for a crucial nine points.

But after subbing some of their key men, Ruapehu could no longer contain Ngamatapouri's big ball-runners, who prefer a broken-field style of game. After capitalising on loose offloads to steal two tries, the visitors kept it up to pull within seven points and save their season.

Lock Mairangi Tamehana had a tough lineout test against Hart and another Ruapehu legend Nick Cranston but scored a 75m intercept try and set up another five-pointer to No 8 Josia Dawai.

Winger Joeli Rauca had few chances but made them count, while fullback Te Rau Whirihana and his first five brother Te Rui did some nice probing kicks, adding a different facet from their team's usual Pacific flair.

Midfielders Timoci "Jim" Seruwalu and Kalolo Siloa made some strong carries, with Seruwalu having the decisive run to get his side back in range with time expired, before taking a tap penalty and burrowing over for the second bonus point.

"Should have started earlier, that's just the way the game went," said Ngamatapouri manager Gerald Pearce.

"That first quarter of an hour after halftime hurt us – they got three in that time – that's where the game was lost and it was catch-up rugby.

"But we're forever hopeful [next week]."

After such an emotional four days, Kim McNaught would have preferred to shut the door on Ngamatapouri's playoff chances while hoping they could still tip up Marist.

Still, he knew Green had the best seat in the house, watching from above.

"He's shedding a tear for us. We said to the boys, 'I was hoping it was raining to slow that pace they have', and it certainly did.

"But credit to them, they came back and they pushed us to the wire.

"We tried to keep them pinned down [at the end], but I think we only kicked once in that second half.

"We'll take this result, and you never know what happens down with Border, we've been down there and done it before.

"So hopefully Uncle Boof shines his light on us next weekend."

The coach had to single out Tutauha, who after missing 2020 has returned to his inspiring best.

"It was vintage. He's like wine, mate, gets better with age. It's good having him back."

Ruapehu 34 (R Tutauha 2, T Wallace, C Hart, C Tasi tries; R Trow pen, 3 con) bt Ngamatapouri 27 (T Seruwalu 2, J Racau, M Tamehana, J Dawaii tries; T Whirihana con). HT: 10-5.