Power was lost just after midday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Power was lost just after midday. Photo / Bevan Conley

More than 100 customers in the Rangitīkei settlement of Turakina are currently without power.

Customers at 103 properties lost power just after midday on Monday.

A Powerco field crew is currently on site to determine the cause of the outage.

Power is expected to be restored to all customers by 5pm on Monday.