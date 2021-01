Mahe Drysdale proved his worth on the water in the Billy Webb Challenge.

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

Mahe Drysdale proved his worth on the water in the Billy Webb Challenge.

Young Olivia Barraud (2 years old) picked up a hitchhiker on the way down the track.

Three days of Bayleys Whanganui Vintage Weekend meant plenty of photo opportunities. Paul Brooks was at the Billy Webb Challenge and the Plumber Dan Soap Box Derby.

Having a good time in the Billy Webb Challenge were Stephanie Rush, Tash Carver, Jane McGimpsey and Jacs Rush, rowing for AWRC.

The panda picked up the prize for best costume in the Soap Box Derby.

Nick Maxim came to grief when his tank failed on the straight in the Plumber Dan Soap Box Derby on Monday.

Nick Maxim came to grief when his tank failed on the straight in the Plumber Dan Soap Box Derby on Monday.

Nick Maxim came to grief when his tank failed on the straight in the Plumber Dan Soap Box Derby on Monday.

Nick Maxim came to grief when his tank failed on the straight in the Plumber Dan Soap Box Derby on Monday.

Nick Maxim came to grief when his tank failed on the straight in the Plumber Dan Soap Box Derby on Monday.