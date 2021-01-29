5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and American Magic continue their battle in the Prada Cup semifinals this weekend. Photo / file

WATCH

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and American Magic continue their battle in the Prada Cup semifinals this weekend. The winner will take on INEOS TEAM UK in February for the right to race Team New Zealand for the Americas Cup in March. Tune into TVNZ 1 from 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

A&P SHOW

The 110th edition of the Taihape and Districts A&P show is on this Saturday. Photo / file

The 110th edition of the Taihape and Districts A&P show is on this Saturday with something for everyone at Taihape Memorial Park. The event kicks off at 9am with a range of activities through to 5pm, including the famous Gumboot Throwing Championships between 10am and 2pm. Entry is free!

HIGHLAND GAMES

The Turakina Highland Games is back on Saturday. Photo / file

Considered New Zealand's oldest festival of sports, music and dance, the Turakina Highland Games is back on Saturday. Get down to Turakina Reserve to check out the traditional field events and dancing throughout the day. Clan stalls can help visitors research family histories and find clan affiliations.

ATHLETICS

A star-studded field of athletes will line up at Cooks Gardens on Saturday for the annual Cooks Classic. Photo / file

A star-studded field of athletes will line up at Cooks Gardens on Saturday for the annual Cooks Classic. Among them is Oceania record holder Tom Walsh in the shot put field alongside Kiwi rival Jacko Gill. The main programme starts at 7pm and finishes with the Sir Peter Snell One Mile Championship for Men at 9.15pm.

ALBUM

Death Cab for Cutie are no strangers to covers. Now there's an EP. Photo / file

Death Cab for Cutie are no strangers to covers, so it's no surprise they've done a whole EP's worth. The Georgia EP includes versions of TLC's Waterfalls and REM's Fall on Me among others.