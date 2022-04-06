Money raised from Whanganui High School's Rainbow Day will go back to supporting young LGBTQIA+ people in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Money raised from Whanganui High School's Rainbow Day will go back to supporting young LGBTQIA+ people in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Money raised to show support for Whanganui's young LGBTQIA+ people will be put towards providing a space for them.

Last month Whanganui High School (WHS) students were encouraged to bring a gold coin contribution, as well as wearing their most colourful clothes to school, to show support for its diverse community.

The event, dubbed Rainbow Day, was put on not only as a show of support but as a fundraiser for Pride Whanganui, which provided support and resources for the event.

The day of festivities raised more than $1300.

Pride Whanganui's Christina Emery said she was most grateful for the support shown by WHS' students and staff for their classmates.

"On top of that, a bonus of them raising over $1300 for us particularly was just something that I can't thank them enough for, it's so awesome that they thought of us for that."

Emery said the money raised would be put back into supporting Whanganui's young rainbow community when the organisation launched its new Pride Youth after-school groups.

From the beginning of term 2, Pride Youth will provide a space for young LGBTQIA+ people from 3.30-4.30pm on Mondays and Tuesdays in the Ngā Tai o te Awa building, 142 Guyton St.

The days will be split between different age groups.

On Mondays, the group will be open to people aged 11-15 years, while Tuesdays will be for people aged 16-20 years.

Pride Whanganui put Pride Youth together by partnering with other Whanganui groups like Ngā Tai o te Awa, Ministry of Social Development and Family Planning.

The groups will support young LGBTQIA+ people and provide them with a place to be around similar people or just to hang out.

Emery said initially the money raised from Rainbow Day would go towards start-up costs for the group, but would also be used to provide for the wants and needs of the people who attended.

That would include providing snacks for the group, any decorations such as flags the youth may like, or potentially trips or projects the groups wished to undertake.

Emery said she hoped the formation of the group would show young LGBTQIA+ people they were supported and had a community in Whanganui.

"I think it's really important for our young people to know that they're not alone, that they're not going through their journey by themselves and that there's a load of people in Whanganui that want to support them and make sure they're living their best lives."

More information about Pride Youth is on Instagram (prideyouthwhanganui) and if parents want more information about the groups they can message through Instagram or Pride Whanganui's Facebook page www.facebook.com/pridewhanganui.