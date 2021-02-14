Midweek editorial: Blind Eye a class act

Apart from only having to endure alert level 2 while Auckland goes into level 3, we were also lucky enough to see veteran actors in action on the Amdram stage.

Blind Eye is a play written by former Whanganui woman April Phillips. Already that's a sound recommendation. April is a consummate playwright with that extraordinary ability to write realistic, believable dialogue and characters.

Then cast Joan and Mike Street in the lead roles with Chris McKenzie and Annie Whitfield in support, and you've got a winner.

Blind Eye is a thoughtful work concerning a serious subject, but the author has wrapped the main concerns in a riveting package of drama, humour, pathos and ethics. And that bubbling sound you can hear underneath? That's the plot thickening.

We attended on Friday night, entering the auditorium with our beverages and seating ourselves at a table near the front. Repertory uses a café style of seating, with tables suitably adorned for the occasion. Reserved seating reduces the chance of a brawl.

When the play starts patrons move their chair to a good viewing position within easy access to their glass on the table or their pre-ordered platter.

The stage was set with two comfortable looking armchairs and all the trappings of a sitting room. It had an old fashioned feel to it. At the back of the stage were French doors opening out into a small backyard dominated by a rose bush.

Although the play's run has ended, it is not my place to give away the plot, but this I can say.

Vera (Joan) and Wally (Mike) are an elderly couple. She has been blind since birth and Wally has developed a way whereby she can "see" the world, with his help and guidance. She relies on him completely, more so as the beginning stages of dementia affect her mind and personality.

Wally has an "accident" in that he is attacked and robbed, but Vera must never know or her paranoia and fear will increase, making it difficult for Wally to leave her alone at all, even if just to go to the shop. He tells her he fell over.

The couple has no friends nor visitors, ever, but now two unwanted people are introduced to their household. There is Patrick, a policeman (Chris McKenzie), sent to investigate the assault and robbery, and Alice, a district nurse, there to look after Vera and Wally now that Wally is injured.

Suddenly the dynamics of the sitting room have changed, complicated further by our discovery that Patrick and Alice have history together.

What follows is an enthralling period of realisation, as secrets are exposed and people are forced to face their fears. It is done so well, by such a good cast, that even we who know them watch as the actors are buried by their stage characters, leaving us open to experience a range of emotions throughout the story.

Patrick learns that the law is not always black and white, but his encounter with grey requires an acceptance and understanding which comes too late to allow a happy ending.

Alice rediscovers Patrick but they may have run out of time.

Vera and Wally have to come to terms with an uncertain and unwanted future, and that will prove difficult for both of them.

Blind Eye is a superb piece of writing complemented by outstanding acting from all four cast members.

Lighting and sound never missed a cue and the backstage crew proved experienced and capable. Their speedy adjustments to the stage went practically unnoticed. Set design and construction were faultless and props and wardrobe were entirely appropriate. Of course you only really notice what's on stage if something doesn't fit. But everything did.

Congratulations to all concerned, but especially to the four actors who gave a stunning performance and got at least some of us up for a standing ovation.

Whanganui stepped up to the mark with the NZ Masters Games, making locals proud and giving our visitors a taste of Whanganui hospitality.

Congratulations to everyone who had a hand in organising the games and keeping them running smoothly. Our city looked and felt great, leaving, we hope, a good impression on those coming here to play their chosen sports.

With games venues right across and around town, the opportunity was there for visitors to get a good look at what Whanganui has to offer. Maybe some will be tempted to move here — it has happened before.

Every two years this occasion lets us show off and increase our chances of growing our population. We could do with a few more people, not just to broaden the rates base, but to build industry and commerce, which will lead to more employment, happier people, thriving retail businesses and incentive for council to look at encouraging enterprise in all sorts of areas.

Once we were New Zealand's fifth largest city, with philanthropic citizens who left us a legacy of arts and culture and buildings to put them in. That growth has slowed of late. We must never let our wonderful facilities stagnate or deteriorate with neglect, not while there are so many good people with vision and a goal.

Whanganui is experiencing real population and housing growth for the first time in decades and this is our chance to make it count. Our sewage treatment plant is all very nice and leads the country for a facility of its kind, but it's not really what we want to be known for, not when there is so much else we can do.