Natalie Johnston (16, left) from Waverley and 21-year-old Max Walsh from Whanganui will compete at the annual Halberg Games in Auckland.

Two young athletes will represent Whanganui at the Halberg Games this month.

Whanganui’s Max Walsh, 21, will attend the Games alongside 16-year-old Natalie Johnston from Waverley.

The Halberg Games - to be held at Kings College in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland on April 19-21 - are a national sports tournament for athletes aged 8-21 with a physical disability or visual impairment.

Both athletes have attended the games before but are excited to represent Whanganui for the first time.

Arahunga School student Natalie Johnston was previously part of the Taranaki team.

“I’m looking forward to testing myself and being part of a different, smaller team,” Johnston said.

“We’ll be sure to make lots of noise during the opening ceremony.”

Sport Whanganui diversity and inclusion lead Sarah Craig said she aimed to continue to increase local participation in events such as the Halberg Games by partnering with sports clubs to facilitate adaptive sessions for young people with disabilities.

“It’s about being able to try different things in a supportive environment. The Games have something for everybody and not only do the athletes get a lot out of it, the larger community of parents and whānau get to come together and connect with each other.”

Sport Whanganui wanted to provide more inclusive opportunities for young people to be active, Craig said.

“We would love to grow our numbers and eventually have a group that can meet and get to know each other.”

People who are interested in taking part in future Halberg Games can contact Craig on 027 282 6717.

