McFall Fuel makes its mark locally

WGP 07Apr21 - McFall Fuels is making its presence known in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

McFall Fuel is making its mark on Whanganui. The family-owned business operates throughout the North Island servicing anywhere from Warkworth to Wellington. The main focus of the business is providing fuels and lubricants to a wide variety of businesses in transport, construction, forestry, commercial activities, ag contracting, and farming, as well as manufacturing, quarries, marine and home heat.

The McFall Fuel Fuel Card also gives its customers access to New Zealand's most comprehensive and growing network of BP retail sites, G.A.S, and their own sites.

The business has 174 employees and has a real ethos of family values and principles. It's owned by Allan McFall, the founders' son, who has run the business since 2002. He has strong family ties with Whanganui so it was important to begin to create a real presence here in the city and the surrounding Region.

In the past, Whanganui has just been considered an extension of the Taranaki region, but with the recent recruitment of Richard McCosh, area sales manager Whanganui, who was raised in the city, the focus is shifting. Richard has a sales background and knows the area well having previously worked for a well-known local business.

"It's great to be able to serve the Whanganui community," says Richard. "There is a real opportunity for growth here, and it is important that Whanganui creates its presence within the region as a leading supplier of fuels and lubricants. We already partner with many Whanganui companies, and we are keen to strengthen our brand with local businesses further."

Since it began in 1987, McFall Fuel has grown considerably, but despite the growth, it still operates with the same strong family values at the core of the business. They remained steadfast during 2020 with the outbreak of Covid-19 with all employees remaining in employment.

To make their presence known, the McFall Fuel team recently invited local business owners and customers to their M Triple F evening hosted at the St Johns Club. The evening provided the ideal platform to reinforce their commitment to meeting the needs of Whanganui businesses and to showcase their innovative solutions.

The lubricant part of the business sees 20 litre containers collected and returned to Mount Maunganui where the McFall Fuel Reuse & Recycle Facility processes the containers by draining the waste and washing them. Some of the containers have been reused up to 15 times and those that cannot be reused are recycled. A positive way to look after the environment.

McFall Fuel CEO Sheryl Dawson says, "There is a real sense of community here in Whanganui and with the family connection and a person living and working here, it's the perfect opportunity to really share the McFall Fuel brand. The business prides itself on serving local communities and businesses. It was a great evening which enabled the Team to share our passion about what we do and we look forward to strengthening our operation here."

If you're keen to find out how McFall Fuels can partner with your business, get in touch with Richard on 027 534 0010.