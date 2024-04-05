Māori ward referendums: ‘A slap in the face of Māoridom’

Māori representation advocate Elijah Pue described the move as a slap in the face of Māoridom. Photo / LDR

Māori ward advocates have slammed the Government’s ultimatum to councils who have introduced Māori wards without a binding public referendum, describing it as disgraceful and another slap in the face of Māoridom.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown on Thursday announced his intention to bring back binding referendums on Māori ward decisions, including for any wards established without first polling residents.

Councils that do not hold a public referendum on their decision to introduce Māori wards will be forced to scrap them before the 2025 local body elections.

Māori representation advocate Elijah Pue said it was a backward step to revert to old laws allowing voters to overturn a decision for Māori wards.

“It reverses the previous Government’s hard work to ensure that Māori voices are at the council table as of right, as opposed to putting us through a system that puts us on the back foot already through a binding poll.

“We’re a minority. A binding poll is majority wins and that’s not democracy. Democracy is doing what’s right and what’s ethical and giving mana to those who call this place home.”

Pue said removing the voices of tangata whenua in council spaces would go against Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“I feel for councillors in these positions and doing a good job. The loss of their voice and contribution brings into question the ethicality and purpose of local government without key and critical and rightful voices being at the table.

“It’s a disgrace and it’s a slap in the face of Maoridom yet again.”

Ruapehu district councillor Fiona Kahukura Hadley-Chase said the move made “a mockery of democracy”.

“It makes no sense. You’re forcing people, it’s this way or nothing. It’s dictatorship, not democracy.

“But at some point tangata whenua and tangata Tiriti have to stand up and say, ‘nah, that’s enough’.

“You have to question the legitimacy of any government if they’re not going to honour and action Te Tiriti, which gives them the right to be here in the first place.”

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown plans to bring back binding referendums on Māori ward decisions. Photo / Michael Craig

Hadley-Chase is one of three councillors elected to new Māori ward seats in the 2022 local elections after campaigning for Māori constituencies to be introduced at Horizons Regional Council, Manawatū District Council, Ruapehu and other councils.

“In the last council we had councillors walking out on karakia. In this council we have Te Tiriti as a pou in our long-term Plan and everyone understands we have an obligation to work with Māori.

“We’re supposed to be moving our country forward, but this is a fast-track backwards. It seems like Māori are just starting to advance and thrive, and then measures like this are put in place to ensure that we’re never going to thrive.”

The Local Government Minister said requiring referendums on Māori wards would restore the rights of communities to decide whether to introduce Māori wards.

“Local community members deserve to have a say in their governance arrangements,” Brown said. “The Coalition Government’s view is that any decision to establish or disestablish a Māori ward is one that should remain with communities. This does not affect councils’ responsibilities to consult with mana whenua on issues that affect them.”

RuapehudDistrict councillor Fiona Kahukura Hadley-Chase believes the move made “a mockery of democracy”. Photo / LDR

Whanganui Māori representation campaigner DC Harding said public referendums should not be used as the standard for community consultation.

“There are multiple ways of polling public opinion, including utilising community engagement and consultation.

“Going back to the old way of holding a referendum when it is well known that Māori don’t necessarily engage in that quantitative style is just going back to the tyranny of the majority.

“We don’t start off in an equitable space because there are fewer Māori than non-Māori.”

Harding said Whanganui District Council’s process before its recent decision to introduce Māori wards in 2025 was a good example of effective public consultation.

“I like the way they did it. We saw a large demographic of Māori participate in the Whanganui council version of community consultation.

“They went out to the community face to face, held a community hui, held online polls, went to the iwi, people emailed, and the council made a decision based on that democratic process.

Whanganui District Mayor Andrew Tripe said his council would be seeking further clarification on the Government’s plans to bring back binding polls. Photo / Bevan Conley

“When you’re talking to multiple groups of people and collating data to make a decision, that is democracy in action.”

Whanganui District Mayor Andrew Tripe said his council would be seeking further clarification on a ministerial letter received today outlining the Government’s plans to bring back binding polls.

“I certainly believe decisions around wards, constituencies and representation reviews should be made at council level, not by central government,” Tripe said.

“It’s a choice that our communities should make. We sought the views of our community and collectively made the decision as it stands today. We’re here for our community and want to make decisions with and for our community.

“Our preference would be to focus on how to partner with central government to improve the lives of our communities.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air