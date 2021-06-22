Maori business success in spotlight

Te Manu Atatū board chair Carol Hayward with Kat Wade, Te Manu Atatū network co-ordinator. Photo / Paul Brooks

Te Manu Atatu Whanganui Maori Business Network Biennial Awards will be celebrated on Saturday, July 3.

Kat Wade is Te Manu Atatu network co-ordinator. Her job is to provide business support to and engage Maori businesses through the Regional Business Partners Network. She finds what support they need and connects them to that support.

She is also a big part of the business awards.

"It's one of those events where there's something in the air — you know it's going to be really special: celebrating Maori success and getting together and doing that one thing that connects us that is uniquely special.

"In the last 12 months there has been a huge number of new businesses start, mostly sole traders. A lot people have decided to do something for themselves and take control of their own income."

These are the third Awards to be held and both previous Awards events have been acknowledged as a premier flagship event for business on the Whanganui calendar.

The Covid-19 global pandemic has presented unique challenges across all industries including supply issues, shortage of skilled and experienced labour, and the unpredictability of lock-down levels affecting productivity. Te Manu Atatu is looking to celebrate businesses which have demonstrated flexibility and sustainability during this time along with continued business development and growth.

The business may also incorporate Te Ao Maori into delivery of service or products.

From every challenge comes opportunity and Te Manu Atatu continued to provide support to its network over the past 12-16 months with information sharing, network events and access to professional development service providers through the Regional Business Partners Programme.

The following four Sector Categories feature in this year's Awards:

Trade Services – supported by Ministry of Social Development

Tourism, Hospitality & Retail – sponsored by Whanganui Maori Regional Tourism Operators

Professional Services - sponsored by Nga Wairiki Ngati Apa

Manufacturing & Production – sponsored by Nga Rauru – Te Kaahui o Rauru

The following five Special Awards Categories feature in this year's Awards:

Outstanding Service to the Community – Sponsored by Te Oranganui

Environmental Excellence – Sponsored by Ngati Rangi

X-Factor Award – Sponsored by Te Puni Kokiri

Maori Rising Star – Best Emerging Maori Enterprise – Sponsored by Whanganui & Partners

Te Manu Atatu Supreme Award – Sponsored by Westpac

As well as the awards ceremonies, the evening also includes premier entertainment and hospitality.

Premier hospitality is provided with a 3-course seated dinner provided by Essence Catering – specialists in high quality corporate catering, which will also feature Pacific Oysters from Moana NZ, and Jacksons Rewena Bread baked locally.

The event also encompasses entertainment highlights including -

■ Guest Speaker – Stan Walker.

The network is proud to welcome Stan Walker as guest speaker – he will be sharing his inspiring and energising career and business experience with the guests.

■ On The Couch Q&A VIPs – an off-the-cuff and entertaining Q&A session with three VIP Guests – Stan Walker, Julian Arahanga and a further guest to be announced.

■ Premier band – Caleb Haapu & Friends playing all the favourites from across the generations – with DJ Riddem Cartel dropping fire hits throughout the evening.

■ LED Screen – the War Memorial Centre's large LED screen will be used to livestream all awards activities along with sponsor promotions and promotion of the Awards Category runners up and winners.

More information is on the website www.awardstemanuatatu.co.nz/ or contact Network Coordinator Kat Wade - kat@temanuatatu.co.nz

The Details

What: Te Manu Atatu Whanganui Maori Business Network Awards

When: Saturday, July 3, 5pm to midnight.

Where: War Memorial Centre, Whanganui